Box: Pattonville 40, Lafayette 29

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Pattonville
|9
|10
|7
|14
|40
|Lafayette
|4
|3
|10
|12
|29
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Pattonville
|1-2
|0-0
|126/42
|130/43
|Lafayette
|0-2
|0-0
|68/23
|94/31
|Pattonville
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Lafayette
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Ana McLellan (#20, 5-7, G, Sr.)
|10
|3
|1
|1-2
|2
|Andrya Roach (#10, 5-7, G, Sr.)
|9
|0
|2
|3-4
|2
|Rachel Delaney (#14, 5-8, F, Sr.)
|5
|2
|0
|1-3
|2
|Lily Zehner (#12, 5-8, G, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Taylor Nania (#23, 5-10, F, Fr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Destiny Polk (#2, 5-7, G, Jr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|0
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.