 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Pattonville 40, Lafayette 29
0 comments

Box: Pattonville 40, Lafayette 29

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
Pattonville91071440
Lafayette43101229
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Pattonville1-20-0126/42130/43
Lafayette0-20-068/2394/31
Pattonville
Individual stats Have not been reported.
LafayettePtsFG3FGFTFL
Ana McLellan (#20, 5-7, G, Sr.)10311-22
Andrya Roach (#10, 5-7, G, Sr.)9023-42
Rachel Delaney (#14, 5-8, F, Sr.)5201-32
Lily Zehner (#12, 5-8, G, Sr.)21001
Taylor Nania (#23, 5-10, F, Fr.)21000
Destiny Polk (#2, 5-7, G, Jr.)1001-20
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Girls basketball: Players to watch in the upcoming season

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News