 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Pattonville 44, Visitation 41
0 comments

Box: Pattonville 44, Visitation 41

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
Visitation41018941
Pattonville141012844
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Visitation6-71-0640/49597/46
Pattonville10-40-0693/53546/42
VisitationPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kate Restovich (#24, 5-8, G, Jr.)13132-22
Avery McLaughlin (#44, 5-10, P, Fr.)126002
Avery Jacoby (#14, 5-8, G, Jr.)72103
Grace Restovich (#5, 5-6, G, Fr.)6111-21
Hadley Jacoby (#10, 5-6, G, Fr.)30102
PattonvillePtsFG3FGFTFL
Zoe Newland (#2, 5-7)155-81-42-20
Taylor Montgomery (#11, 5-6)142-53-41-10
Cami Stacker (#1, 5-6, Jr.)84-70-100
Jasmine Gray (#5, 5-8, Jr.)73-1001-10
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tomorrow's college stars, today's athletes of the week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Girls Basketball

Updated rankings

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 1/9/2022Large schoolsLast Week1. Webster Groves (9-1)12. Edwardsville (15-4)23. Francis Howell Central (10-…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News