Box: Pattonville 44, Visitation 41

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Visitation
|4
|10
|18
|9
|41
|Pattonville
|14
|10
|12
|8
|44
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Visitation
|6-7
|1-0
|640/49
|597/46
|Pattonville
|10-4
|0-0
|693/53
|546/42
|Visitation
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kate Restovich (#24, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|13
|1
|3
|2-2
|2
|Avery McLaughlin (#44, 5-10, P, Fr.)
|12
|6
|0
|0
|2
|Avery Jacoby (#14, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|7
|2
|1
|0
|3
|Grace Restovich (#5, 5-6, G, Fr.)
|6
|1
|1
|1-2
|1
|Hadley Jacoby (#10, 5-6, G, Fr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Pattonville
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Zoe Newland (#2, 5-7)
|15
|5-8
|1-4
|2-2
|0
|Taylor Montgomery (#11, 5-6)
|14
|2-5
|3-4
|1-1
|0
|Cami Stacker (#1, 5-6, Jr.)
|8
|4-7
|0-1
|0
|0
|Jasmine Gray (#5, 5-8, Jr.)
|7
|3-10
|0
|1-1
|0
