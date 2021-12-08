Box: Pattonville 48, Holt 37

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Holt
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Pattonville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|48
-
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Holt
|1-4
|0-0
|226/45
|227/45
|Pattonville
|3-2
|0-0
|216/43
|206/41
|Holt
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Pattonville
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jasmine Gray (#5, 5-8, Jr.)
|28
|10-15
|0-1
|8-10
|0
|Zoe Newland (#2, 5-7)
|8
|2-10
|1-4
|1-2
|0
|Taylor Montgomery (#11, 5-6)
|7
|2-4
|0
|3-4
|0
|Charlie Heiligenstein (#4, 5-8, Sr.)
|4
|0-3
|0
|4-6
|0
|Brooke Boyce (#24, 5-9)
|1
|0-4
|0
|1-2
|0
