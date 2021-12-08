 Skip to main content
Box: Pattonville 48, Holt 37
1234Final
Holt000037
Pattonville000048
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Holt1-40-0226/45227/45
Pattonville3-20-0216/43206/41
Holt
Individual stats Have not been reported.
PattonvillePtsFG3FGFTFL
Jasmine Gray (#5, 5-8, Jr.)2810-150-18-100
Zoe Newland (#2, 5-7)82-101-41-20
Taylor Montgomery (#11, 5-6)72-403-40
Charlie Heiligenstein (#4, 5-8, Sr.)40-304-60
Brooke Boyce (#24, 5-9)10-401-20
