|Final
|Fort Zumwalt South
|26
|Pattonville
|54
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Fort Zumwalt South
|18-7
|8-2
|1174/47
|903/36
|Pattonville
|17-6
|5-0
|1245/50
|955/38
People are also reading…
|Fort Zumwalt South
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Pattonville
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kennedy Horton (#4, F, So.)
|11
|5-8
|0
|1-2
|0
|Jasmine Gray (#5, G, Sr.)
|10
|5-8
|0-1
|0
|0
|Kodie Gordon (#23, G, So.)
|9
|0-2
|3-5
|0
|0
|Zoe Newland (#2, G, Jr.)
|8
|1-4
|2-3
|0
|0
|Hannah Fenton (#3, G, So.)
|6
|0-2
|2-4
|0
|0
|Jnylah Curtis (F, Sr.)
|4
|2-4
|0
|0
|0
|Cami Stacker (#1, G, Sr.)
|3
|1-3
|0-1
|1-2
|0
|Taylor Montgomery (#11, G, Sr.)
|3
|0-1
|1-2
|0
|0