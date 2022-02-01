Box: Pattonville 55, Fort Zumwalt East 54

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Pattonville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|55
|Fort Zumwalt East
|0
|0
|0
|0
|54
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Pattonville
|15-4
|4-0
|987/52
|729/38
|Fort Zumwalt East
|10-7
|3-2
|801/42
|734/39
|Pattonville
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Taylor Montgomery (#11, 5-6)
|13
|3-9
|2-4
|1-3
|0
|Brooke Boyce (#24, 5-9)
|10
|4-8
|0-1
|2-7
|0
|Zoe Newland (#2, 5-7)
|9
|3-6
|1-2
|0
|0
|Hannah Fenton (#3, 5-4)
|8
|3-6
|0
|2-2
|0
|Kodie Gordon (#23, 5-8)
|7
|3-8
|0-1
|1-5
|0
|Jnylah Curtis (6-0, Jr.)
|6
|3-4
|0
|0-4
|0
|Zoe Cox (#21, 5-8, Jr.)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0-1
|0
|Pattonville
|Individual stats Have not been reported.