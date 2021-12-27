Box: Pattonville 63, Lafayette 33

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Lafayette
|7
|0
|16
|10
|33
|Pattonville
|14
|14
|12
|23
|63
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lafayette
|4-5
|0-0
|388/43
|448/50
|Pattonville
|5-2
|0-0
|341/38
|274/30
|Lafayette
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Lily Zehner (#12, 5-8, G, Sr.)
|9
|0
|3
|0
|3
|Brooke Jeffries (#15, 5-8, G, Sr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Ana McLellan (#20, 5-7, G, Sr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0-2
|3
|Faith Halter (#11, 5-7, G, Jr.)
|4
|1
|0
|2-3
|0
|Taylor Nania (#23, 5-10, F, Fr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0-3
|2
|Emily Derucki (#30, 5-8, G, So.)
|4
|0
|0
|4-6
|2
|Andrya Roach (#10, 5-7, G, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Pattonville
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jasmine Gray (#5, 5-8, Jr.)
|20
|8
|1
|1-2
|0
|Zoe Newland (#2, 5-7)
|19
|6
|2
|1-1
|3
|Taylor Montgomery (#11, 5-6)
|9
|2
|1
|2-5
|1
|Hannah Fenton (#3, 5-4)
|8
|2
|1
|1-2
|0
|Jnylah Curtis (5-10, Jr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|2
|Zoe Cox (#21, 5-8, Jr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|1
Tags
