Box: Pattonville 63, Lafayette 33
1234Final
Lafayette70161033
Pattonville1414122363
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lafayette4-50-0388/43448/50
Pattonville5-20-0341/38274/30
LafayettePtsFG3FGFTFL
Lily Zehner (#12, 5-8, G, Sr.)90303
Brooke Jeffries (#15, 5-8, G, Sr.)51100
Ana McLellan (#20, 5-7, G, Sr.)5110-23
Faith Halter (#11, 5-7, G, Jr.)4102-30
Taylor Nania (#23, 5-10, F, Fr.)4200-32
Emily Derucki (#30, 5-8, G, So.)4004-62
Andrya Roach (#10, 5-7, G, Sr.)21002
PattonvillePtsFG3FGFTFL
Jasmine Gray (#5, 5-8, Jr.)20811-20
Zoe Newland (#2, 5-7)19621-13
Taylor Montgomery (#11, 5-6)9212-51
Hannah Fenton (#3, 5-4)8211-20
Jnylah Curtis (5-10, Jr.)63002
Zoe Cox (#21, 5-8, Jr.)1001-21
