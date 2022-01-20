Box: Pattonville 64, McCluer North 37

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Pattonville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|64
|McCluer North
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Pattonville
|12-4
|2-0
|820/51
|620/39
|McCluer North
|2-6
|1-1
|278/17
|338/21
|Pattonville
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jasmine Gray (#5, 5-8, Jr.)
|22
|8-14
|0-1
|6-9
|0
|Taylor Montgomery (#11, 5-6)
|11
|2-5
|2-5
|1-2
|0
|Zoe Newland (#2, 5-7)
|11
|2-6
|2-4
|1-2
|0
|Cami Stacker (#1, 5-6, Jr.)
|7
|3-6
|0-1
|1-1
|0
|Jnylah Curtis (6-0, Jr.)
|4
|1-4
|0
|2-5
|0
|Hannah Fenton (#3, 5-4)
|4
|2-4
|0-2
|0
|0
|Kodie Gordon (#23, 5-8)
|3
|1-2
|0-1
|1-2
|0
|Zoe Cox (#21, 5-8, Jr.)
|2
|0-2
|0
|2-2
|0
|Pattonville
|Individual stats Have not been reported.