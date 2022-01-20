 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Box: Pattonville 64, McCluer North 37

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
Pattonville000064
McCluer North000037
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Pattonville12-42-0820/51620/39
McCluer North2-61-1278/17338/21

People are also reading…

PattonvillePtsFG3FGFTFL
Jasmine Gray (#5, 5-8, Jr.)228-140-16-90
Taylor Montgomery (#11, 5-6)112-52-51-20
Zoe Newland (#2, 5-7)112-62-41-20
Cami Stacker (#1, 5-6, Jr.)73-60-11-10
Jnylah Curtis (6-0, Jr.)41-402-50
Hannah Fenton (#3, 5-4)42-40-200
Kodie Gordon (#23, 5-8)31-20-11-20
Zoe Cox (#21, 5-8, Jr.)20-202-20
Pattonville
Individual stats Have not been reported.
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Turner helps John Burroughs power past rival MICDS

Turner helps John Burroughs power past rival MICDS

John Burroughs sophomore Allie Turner scored 18 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead the Bombers to a 49-40 win over rival MICDS in a Metro League showdown on Friday in Ladue. Burroughs has won five of its last six games.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News