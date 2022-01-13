 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Pattonville 65, Parkway South 37
Final
Parkway South37
Pattonville65
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Parkway South6-70-1568/44611/47
Pattonville11-41-0758/58583/45
Parkway South
Individual stats Have not been reported.
PattonvillePtsFG3FGFTFL
Jasmine Gray (#5, 5-8, Jr.)2311-160-11-20
Zoe Newland (#2, 5-7)144-102-30-20
Taylor Montgomery (#11, 5-6)102-42-400
Cami Stacker (#1, 5-6, Jr.)84-700-10
Hannah Fenton (#3, 5-4)60-22-400
Jnylah Curtis (6-0, Jr.)21-4000
Kodie Gordon (#23, 5-8)21-20-300
