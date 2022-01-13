Box: Pattonville 65, Parkway South 37

|Final
|Parkway South
|37
|Pattonville
|65
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Parkway South
|6-7
|0-1
|568/44
|611/47
|Pattonville
|11-4
|1-0
|758/58
|583/45
|Parkway South
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Pattonville
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jasmine Gray (#5, 5-8, Jr.)
|23
|11-16
|0-1
|1-2
|0
|Zoe Newland (#2, 5-7)
|14
|4-10
|2-3
|0-2
|0
|Taylor Montgomery (#11, 5-6)
|10
|2-4
|2-4
|0
|0
|Cami Stacker (#1, 5-6, Jr.)
|8
|4-7
|0
|0-1
|0
|Hannah Fenton (#3, 5-4)
|6
|0-2
|2-4
|0
|0
|Jnylah Curtis (6-0, Jr.)
|2
|1-4
|0
|0
|0
|Kodie Gordon (#23, 5-8)
|2
|1-2
|0-3
|0
|0
Tags
