Box: Pattonville 71, Ladue 45

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Ladue
|15
|10
|8
|12
|45
|Pattonville
|16
|24
|20
|11
|71
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Ladue
|3-5
|1-0
|238/30
|295/37
|Pattonville
|7-3
|0-0
|503/63
|411/51
|Ladue
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Mya Mann (#3, So.)
|19
|4-4
|1-1
|8-11
|0
|Mckayley Hopkins (Sr.)
|11
|3-3
|0
|5-12
|3
|Destini Rogers (#23, Sr.)
|7
|2-2
|1-1
|0
|3
|Emma Margraf (#4, So.)
|4
|2-2
|0
|0
|1
|Zyon Williams (#11)
|4
|2-2
|0
|0
|3
|Pattonville
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jasmine Gray (#5, 5-8, Jr.)
|21
|9-15
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|Zoe Newland (#2, 5-7)
|13
|5-8
|1-3
|0
|0
|Taylor Montgomery (#11, 5-6)
|10
|1-4
|1-3
|5-5
|0
|Cami Stacker (#1, 5-6, Jr.)
|10
|3-5
|1-1
|1-3
|0
|Brooke Boyce (#24, 5-9)
|7
|3-3
|0
|1-2
|0
|Hannah Fenton (#3, 5-4)
|6
|3-5
|0-2
|0
|0
|Kodie Gordon (#23, 5-8)
|4
|2-4
|0
|0
|0
