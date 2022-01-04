 Skip to main content
Box: Pattonville 71, Ladue 45
Box: Pattonville 71, Ladue 45

1234Final
Ladue151081245
Pattonville1624201171
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Ladue3-51-0238/30295/37
Pattonville7-30-0503/63411/51
LaduePtsFG3FGFTFL
Mya Mann (#3, So.)194-41-18-110
Mckayley Hopkins (Sr.)113-305-123
Destini Rogers (#23, Sr.)72-21-103
Emma Margraf (#4, So.)42-2001
Zyon Williams (#11)42-2003
PattonvillePtsFG3FGFTFL
Jasmine Gray (#5, 5-8, Jr.)219-151-20-10
Zoe Newland (#2, 5-7)135-81-300
Taylor Montgomery (#11, 5-6)101-41-35-50
Cami Stacker (#1, 5-6, Jr.)103-51-11-30
Brooke Boyce (#24, 5-9)73-301-20
Hannah Fenton (#3, 5-4)63-50-200
Kodie Gordon (#23, 5-8)42-4000
