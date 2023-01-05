 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Box: Pembroke Hill 54, Francis Howell 48

  • 0
1234Final
Francis Howell811121748
Pembroke Hill1011171654
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Francis Howell4-61-0443/44393/39
Pembroke Hill1-00-054/548/5

People are also reading…

Francis HowellPtsFG3FGFTFL
Reagan Celeste (#22, So.)12131-23
Danielle Moore (#13, So.)12411-21
Riese Grier (#24, Fr.)10402-31
Rhianne Toebben (#15, So.)84002
Meghan Illingworth (#21, Sr.)6202-25
Francis Howell
Individual stats Have not been reported.
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News