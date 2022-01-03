Box: Perryville 58, Windsor (Imperial) 34

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Perryville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|58
|Windsor (Imperial)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Perryville
|5-1
|3-0
|294/49
|250/42
|Windsor (Imperial)
|3-6
|0-4
|366/61
|360/60
|Perryville
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Windsor (Imperial)
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Reagan Daly (#10, Jr.)
|10
|3-6
|1-2
|1-2
|3
|Peyton Montgomery (#34)
|6
|3-4
|0
|0
|0
|Cierra Parker (#20, Sr.)
|6
|3-7
|0
|0-1
|1
|Maddy Mancuso (#3)
|3
|1-4
|0
|1-2
|2
|Riley Siegel (#12, Sr.)
|3
|0-3
|1-2
|0
|2
|Abby Holland (#13)
|2
|1-1
|0-1
|0
|3
|Sophie Romano (#25)
|2
|1-9
|0
|0
|1
|Peyton Broderick (#4)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|2
