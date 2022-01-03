 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Perryville 58, Windsor (Imperial) 34
0 comments

Box: Perryville 58, Windsor (Imperial) 34

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
Perryville000058
Windsor (Imperial)000034
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Perryville5-13-0294/49250/42
Windsor (Imperial)3-60-4366/61360/60
Perryville
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Windsor (Imperial)PtsFG3FGFTFL
Reagan Daly (#10, Jr.)103-61-21-23
Peyton Montgomery (#34)63-4000
Cierra Parker (#20, Sr.)63-700-11
Maddy Mancuso (#3)31-401-22
Riley Siegel (#12, Sr.)30-31-202
Abby Holland (#13)21-10-103
Sophie Romano (#25)21-9001
Peyton Broderick (#4)21-1002
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

5 players to watch this season in boys high school basketball

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News