Box: Perryville 67, Festus 55

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Perryville
|18
|17
|18
|14
|67
|Festus
|15
|14
|7
|19
|55
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Perryville
|3-2
|2-0
|290/58
|280/56
|Festus
|1-4
|0-2
|231/46
|250/50
|Perryville
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Festus
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Josie Allen (#22, 5-5, G, So.)
|21
|5-10
|3-5
|2-3
|1
|Taylor Thompson (#11, 5-5, G, So.)
|9
|2-3
|1-1
|2-2
|1
|Lily Knickman (#45, 5-10, P, Jr.)
|8
|3-4
|0
|2-2
|4
|Mya Courtois (#21, 5-5, G, So.)
|7
|0-6
|1-6
|4-8
|2
|Emily Holt (#13, 5-9, F, Jr.)
|6
|3-8
|0
|0
|4
|Samantha Helbrueck (#42, 5-7, F, Jr.)
|4
|2-6
|0
|0
|3
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.