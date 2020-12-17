 Skip to main content
Box: Perryville 67, Festus 55
Box: Perryville 67, Festus 55

1234Final
Perryville1817181467
Festus151471955
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Perryville3-22-0290/58280/56
Festus1-40-2231/46250/50
Perryville
Individual stats Have not been reported.
FestusPtsFG3FGFTFL
Josie Allen (#22, 5-5, G, So.)215-103-52-31
Taylor Thompson (#11, 5-5, G, So.)92-31-12-21
Lily Knickman (#45, 5-10, P, Jr.)83-402-24
Mya Courtois (#21, 5-5, G, So.)70-61-64-82
Emily Holt (#13, 5-9, F, Jr.)63-8004
Samantha Helbrueck (#42, 5-7, F, Jr.)42-6003
