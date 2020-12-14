Box: Perryville 72, Hillsboro 57

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Hillsboro
|0
|0
|0
|0
|57
|Perryville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|72
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Hillsboro
|0-4
|0-1
|152/38
|215/54
|Perryville
|2-2
|1-0
|223/56
|225/56
|Hillsboro
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Zoe Wood (#20, Sr.)
|16
|5
|0
|6-6
|2
|Dyllan Day (#33, So.)
|16
|5
|0
|6-8
|4
|Sophia Horrell (#5, So.)
|10
|4
|0
|2-3
|3
|Kayla VanHorn (#25, Jr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|2
|Kaylee Hilton (#12, Fr.)
|5
|1
|0
|3-4
|1
|Avery Vaughn (So.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|3
|Hillsboro
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
