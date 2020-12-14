 Skip to main content
Box: Perryville 72, Hillsboro 57
Box: Perryville 72, Hillsboro 57

1234Final
Hillsboro000057
Perryville000072
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Hillsboro0-40-1152/38215/54
Perryville2-21-0223/56225/56
HillsboroPtsFG3FGFTFL
Zoe Wood (#20, Sr.)16506-62
Dyllan Day (#33, So.)16506-84
Sophia Horrell (#5, So.)10402-33
Kayla VanHorn (#25, Jr.)63002
Kaylee Hilton (#12, Fr.)5103-41
Avery Vaughn (So.)42003
Hillsboro
Individual stats Have not been reported.
