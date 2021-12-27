 Skip to main content
Box: Potosi 52, Festus 34
Box: Potosi 52, Festus 34

1234Final
Potosi131515952
Festus7715534
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Potosi2-00-096/4877/38
Festus7-31-1482/241418/209
Potosi
Individual stats Have not been reported.
FestusPtsFG3FGFTFL
Josie Allen (#22, 5-6, G, Jr.)104-70-82-43
Kinsey Benack (#33, 5-8, F, Sr.)83-802-40
Emily Holt (#13, 5-10, F, Sr.)73-901-23
Lily Knickman (#45, 5-10, P, Sr.)61-504-63
Mya Courtois (#33, 5-5, G, Jr.)21-20-303
Anna Arman (#2, 5-3, G, Jr.)1001-21
