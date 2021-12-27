Box: Potosi 52, Festus 34

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Potosi
|13
|15
|15
|9
|52
|Festus
|7
|7
|15
|5
|34
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Potosi
|2-0
|0-0
|96/48
|77/38
|Festus
|7-3
|1-1
|482/241
|418/209
|Potosi
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Festus
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Josie Allen (#22, 5-6, G, Jr.)
|10
|4-7
|0-8
|2-4
|3
|Kinsey Benack (#33, 5-8, F, Sr.)
|8
|3-8
|0
|2-4
|0
|Emily Holt (#13, 5-10, F, Sr.)
|7
|3-9
|0
|1-2
|3
|Lily Knickman (#45, 5-10, P, Sr.)
|6
|1-5
|0
|4-6
|3
|Mya Courtois (#33, 5-5, G, Jr.)
|2
|1-2
|0-3
|0
|3
|Anna Arman (#2, 5-3, G, Jr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|1
Tags
