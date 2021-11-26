Box: Quincy Notre Dame 72, Althoff 31

|1
|Final
|Althoff
|10
|12
|5
|4
|31
|Quincy Notre Dame
|27
|9
|23
|13
|72
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Althoff
|0-6
|0-0
|191/32
|333/56
|Quincy Notre Dame
|1-0
|0-0
|72/12
|31/5
|Althoff
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Emilee Travnicek (#23, F, So.)
|11
|4-9
|0
|3-4
|4
|Alaina Lester (#24, F, So.)
|10
|5-8
|0
|0-2
|1
|Jenna Roper (#21, F, Jr.)
|4
|1-7
|0
|2-5
|2
|Olivia Morris (#14, G, Sr.)
|3
|0-1
|1-1
|0
|1
|Addison Leib (#33, G, Jr.)
|2
|1-1
|0-1
|0
|1
|Bella Peterson (#10, F, Jr.)
|1
|0-2
|0
|1-4
|3
|Althoff
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
