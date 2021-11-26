 Skip to main content
Box: Quincy Notre Dame 72, Althoff 31
1234Final
Althoff10125431
Quincy Notre Dame279231372
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Althoff0-60-0191/32333/56
Quincy Notre Dame1-00-072/1231/5
AlthoffPtsFG3FGFTFL
Emilee Travnicek (#23, F, So.)114-903-44
Alaina Lester (#24, F, So.)105-800-21
Jenna Roper (#21, F, Jr.)41-702-52
Olivia Morris (#14, G, Sr.)30-11-101
Addison Leib (#33, G, Jr.)21-10-101
Bella Peterson (#10, F, Jr.)10-201-43
Althoff
Individual stats Have not been reported.
