Box: Red Bud 34, Metro-East Lutheran 14

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Metro-East Lutheran
|7
|4
|0
|3
|14
|Red Bud
|8
|9
|8
|9
|34
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Metro-East Lutheran
|1-5
|0-0
|163/27
|211/35
|Red Bud
|6-5
|0-2
|362/60
|419/70
|Metro-East Lutheran
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Red Bud
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Sam Kolweier (#20, 5-6, G, Sr.)
|11
|2-8
|2-2
|1-3
|1
|Addi Dilley (#3, 5-5, PG, So.)
|8
|3-6
|0-8
|2-2
|0
|Lyla Hess (#22, 5-6, G, So.)
|7
|2-13
|0
|3-4
|0
|Madison Falkenhain (#30, 5-10, F, Jr.)
|5
|2-7
|0
|1-2
|1
|Alexis Koester (#13, 5-7, G, So.)
|3
|0-2
|1-3
|0
|0
