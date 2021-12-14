 Skip to main content
Box: Red Bud 34, Metro-East Lutheran 14
Box: Red Bud 34, Metro-East Lutheran 14

1234Final
Metro-East Lutheran740314
Red Bud898934
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Metro-East Lutheran1-50-0163/27211/35
Red Bud6-50-2362/60419/70
Metro-East Lutheran
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Red BudPtsFG3FGFTFL
Sam Kolweier (#20, 5-6, G, Sr.)112-82-21-31
Addi Dilley (#3, 5-5, PG, So.)83-60-82-20
Lyla Hess (#22, 5-6, G, So.)72-1303-40
Madison Falkenhain (#30, 5-10, F, Jr.)52-701-21
Alexis Koester (#13, 5-7, G, So.)30-21-300
