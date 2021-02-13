Box: Red Bud 36, Dupo 34

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Red Bud
|6
|13
|4
|13
|36
|Dupo
|7
|6
|7
|14
|34
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Red Bud
|2-1
|2-0
|106/35
|104/35
|Dupo
|0-1
|0-1
|34/11
|36/12
|Red Bud
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kassidy Ellner (#4, 5-2, G, Sr.)
|15
|6-18
|0-3
|3-4
|2
|Hannah Sievers (#32, 5-9, F, Jr.)
|10
|5-16
|0
|0
|3
|Addi Dilley (#3, 5-4, G, Fr.)
|5
|2-5
|0-1
|1-2
|3
|Olivia Carle (#22, 5-7, G, Sr.)
|3
|1-9
|0-1
|1-4
|0
|Sam Kolweier (#20, 5-5, G, Jr.)
|3
|0-3
|1-2
|0
|0
|Red Bud
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
