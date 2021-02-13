 Skip to main content
Box: Red Bud 36, Dupo 34
Box: Red Bud 36, Dupo 34

1234Final
Red Bud61341336
Dupo7671434
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Red Bud2-12-0106/35104/35
Dupo0-10-134/1136/12
Red BudPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kassidy Ellner (#4, 5-2, G, Sr.)156-180-33-42
Hannah Sievers (#32, 5-9, F, Jr.)105-16003
Addi Dilley (#3, 5-4, G, Fr.)52-50-11-23
Olivia Carle (#22, 5-7, G, Sr.)31-90-11-40
Sam Kolweier (#20, 5-5, G, Jr.)30-31-200
Red Bud
Individual stats Have not been reported.
