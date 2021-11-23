 Skip to main content
Box: Red Bud 38, Steeleville 19
1234Final
Red Bud11613838
Steeleville770519
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Red Bud4-10-0193/39144/29
Steeleville0-40-088/18218/44
Red BudPtsFG3FGFTFL
Hannah Sievers (#32, 5-9, F, Sr.)187-140-24-61
Lyla Hess (#22, 5-6, G, So.)73-701-40
Addi Dilley (#3, 5-5, PG, So.)42-70-500
Maddie Pensoneau (#23, 5-4, G, Sr.)21-6001
Alexis Koester (#13, 5-7, G, So.)21-3002
Aubrey Piel (#21, 5-8, G, Jr.)21-2001
Sam Kolweier (#20, 5-6, G, Sr.)21-50-401
Madison Falkenhain (#30, 5-10, F, Jr.)10-201-20
Red Bud
Individual stats Have not been reported.
