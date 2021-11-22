 Skip to main content
Box: Red Bud 45, Dupo 22
1234Final
Red Bud121371345
Dupo1111922
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Red Bud3-10-0155/39125/31
Dupo3-10-0141/35123/31
Red BudPtsFG3FGFTFL
Hannah Sievers (#32, 5-9, F, Sr.)165-102-203
Addi Dilley (#3, 5-5, PG, So.)142-53-101-21
Lyla Hess (#22, 5-6, G, So.)115-1501-40
Alexis Koester (#13, 5-7, G, So.)21-3000
Madison Falkenhain (#30, 5-10, F, Jr.)21-7002
DupoPtsFG3FGFTFL
Octavia Heidelberg (#33, Sr.)93-1003-32
Maddie Ragsdale (#5, Sr.)301-100
Alexis Curtis (#3, Sr.)20-60-32-40
Cecilia Armstrong (#15, Sr.)20-402-24
Kaylyn Woods (#20, Fr.)20-102-20
T'Yonna Burris (#35, Jr.)21-3000
Steffany Stansch (#41, Jr.)21-3001
