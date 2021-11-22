Box: Red Bud 45, Dupo 22

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Red Bud
|12
|13
|7
|13
|45
|Dupo
|11
|1
|1
|9
|22
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Red Bud
|3-1
|0-0
|155/39
|125/31
|Dupo
|3-1
|0-0
|141/35
|123/31
|Red Bud
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Hannah Sievers (#32, 5-9, F, Sr.)
|16
|5-10
|2-2
|0
|3
|Addi Dilley (#3, 5-5, PG, So.)
|14
|2-5
|3-10
|1-2
|1
|Lyla Hess (#22, 5-6, G, So.)
|11
|5-15
|0
|1-4
|0
|Alexis Koester (#13, 5-7, G, So.)
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|Madison Falkenhain (#30, 5-10, F, Jr.)
|2
|1-7
|0
|0
|2
|Dupo
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Octavia Heidelberg (#33, Sr.)
|9
|3-10
|0
|3-3
|2
|Maddie Ragsdale (#5, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1-1
|0
|0
|Alexis Curtis (#3, Sr.)
|2
|0-6
|0-3
|2-4
|0
|Cecilia Armstrong (#15, Sr.)
|2
|0-4
|0
|2-2
|4
|Kaylyn Woods (#20, Fr.)
|2
|0-1
|0
|2-2
|0
|T'Yonna Burris (#35, Jr.)
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|Steffany Stansch (#41, Jr.)
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|1
