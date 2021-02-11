 Skip to main content
Box: Red Bud 45, Valmeyer 20
1234Final
Red Bud111513645
Valmeyer284620
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Red Bud1-11-070/3570/35
Valmeyer0-10-120/1045/22
Red BudPtsFG3FGFTFL
Hannah Sievers (#32, 5-9, F, Jr.)144-150-16-63
Sam Kolweier (#20, 5-5, G, Jr.)81-72-303
Chloe Wild (#12, 5-11, F, Jr.)63-1100-21
Kassidy Ellner (#4, 5-2, G, Sr.)51-91-402
Merideth Whelan (#14, 5-5, G, Sr.)42-500-33
Madi Pensoneau (#23, 5-3, G, Jr.)31-201-23
Olivia Carle (#22, 5-7, G, Sr.)31-70-21-11
Addi Dilley (#3, 5-4, G, Fr.)21-60-301
Red Bud
Individual stats Have not been reported.
