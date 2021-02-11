Box: Red Bud 45, Valmeyer 20

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Red Bud
|11
|15
|13
|6
|45
|Valmeyer
|2
|8
|4
|6
|20
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Red Bud
|1-1
|1-0
|70/35
|70/35
|Valmeyer
|0-1
|0-1
|20/10
|45/22
|Red Bud
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Hannah Sievers (#32, 5-9, F, Jr.)
|14
|4-15
|0-1
|6-6
|3
|Sam Kolweier (#20, 5-5, G, Jr.)
|8
|1-7
|2-3
|0
|3
|Chloe Wild (#12, 5-11, F, Jr.)
|6
|3-11
|0
|0-2
|1
|Kassidy Ellner (#4, 5-2, G, Sr.)
|5
|1-9
|1-4
|0
|2
|Merideth Whelan (#14, 5-5, G, Sr.)
|4
|2-5
|0
|0-3
|3
|Madi Pensoneau (#23, 5-3, G, Jr.)
|3
|1-2
|0
|1-2
|3
|Olivia Carle (#22, 5-7, G, Sr.)
|3
|1-7
|0-2
|1-1
|1
|Addi Dilley (#3, 5-4, G, Fr.)
|2
|1-6
|0-3
|0
|1
|Red Bud
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
