Box: Red Bud 54, Gibault 42
Box: Red Bud 54, Gibault 42

1234Final
Gibault68101842
Red Bud115162254
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Gibault5-60-0477/43488/44
Red Bud7-50-2416/38461/42
Gibault
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Red BudPtsFG3FGFTFL
Addi Dilley (#3, 5-5, PG, So.)333-76-109-102
Hannah Sievers (#32, 5-9, F, Sr.)124-81-11-13
Sam Kolweier (#20, 5-6, G, Sr.)73-80-11-22
Chloe Wild (#12, 5-11, F, Sr.)21-2000
