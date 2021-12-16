Box: Red Bud 54, Gibault 42

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Gibault
|6
|8
|10
|18
|42
|Red Bud
|11
|5
|16
|22
|54
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Gibault
|5-6
|0-0
|477/43
|488/44
|Red Bud
|7-5
|0-2
|416/38
|461/42
|Gibault
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Red Bud
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Addi Dilley (#3, 5-5, PG, So.)
|33
|3-7
|6-10
|9-10
|2
|Hannah Sievers (#32, 5-9, F, Sr.)
|12
|4-8
|1-1
|1-1
|3
|Sam Kolweier (#20, 5-6, G, Sr.)
|7
|3-8
|0-1
|1-2
|2
|Chloe Wild (#12, 5-11, F, Sr.)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0
|0
