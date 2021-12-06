 Skip to main content
Box: Ritenour 37, Maplewood-RH 6
Box: Ritenour 37, Maplewood-RH 6

1234Final
Maplewood-RH04026
Ritenour81015437
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Maplewood-RH0-30-121/7137/46
Ritenour1-10-157/1955/18
Maplewood-RHPtsFG3FGFTFL
Aiyana Jones42-6000
Gabbie Miller (#21)21-5000
RitenourPtsFG3FGFTFL
Tyler Frost (#5)165-91-43-41
Jasmine Johnson (#20, Sr.)105-70-102
Kelcey Jones (#15)93-91-502
Karalynn Payne (#11)20-302-23
