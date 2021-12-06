Box: Ritenour 37, Maplewood-RH 6

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Maplewood-RH
|0
|4
|0
|2
|6
|Ritenour
|8
|10
|15
|4
|37
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Maplewood-RH
|0-3
|0-1
|21/7
|137/46
|Ritenour
|1-1
|0-1
|57/19
|55/18
|Maplewood-RH
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Aiyana Jones
|4
|2-6
|0
|0
|0
|Gabbie Miller (#21)
|2
|1-5
|0
|0
|0
|Ritenour
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Tyler Frost (#5)
|16
|5-9
|1-4
|3-4
|1
|Jasmine Johnson (#20, Sr.)
|10
|5-7
|0-1
|0
|2
|Kelcey Jones (#15)
|9
|3-9
|1-5
|0
|2
|Karalynn Payne (#11)
|2
|0-3
|0
|2-2
|3
