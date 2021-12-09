Box: Ritenour 41, McCluer 31

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Ritenour
|15
|14
|8
|4
|41
|McCluer
|4
|8
|6
|13
|31
-
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Ritenour
|3-2
|2-1
|148/30
|168/34
|McCluer
|0-5
|0-2
|106/21
|249/50
|Ritenour
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jasmine Johnson (#20, Sr.)
|17
|8-16
|0
|1-3
|3
|Kelcey Jones (#15)
|11
|5-14
|0-1
|1-3
|2
|Tyler Frost (#5)
|8
|0-2
|2-6
|2-3
|2
|Karalynn Payne (#11)
|3
|0-5
|1-1
|0
|4
|Eaja McBram (#32)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|4
|Ritenour
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
