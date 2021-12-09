 Skip to main content
Box: Ritenour 41, McCluer 31
Box: Ritenour 41, McCluer 31

1234Final
Ritenour15148441
McCluer4861331
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Ritenour3-22-1148/30168/34
McCluer0-50-2106/21249/50
RitenourPtsFG3FGFTFL
Jasmine Johnson (#20, Sr.)178-1601-33
Kelcey Jones (#15)115-140-11-32
Tyler Frost (#5)80-22-62-32
Karalynn Payne (#11)30-51-104
Eaja McBram (#32)21-1004
Ritenour
Individual stats Have not been reported.
