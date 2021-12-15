Box: Ritenour 42, Hazelwood East 12

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Ritenour
|10
|11
|12
|9
|42
|Hazelwood East
|4
|5
|1
|2
|12
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Ritenour
|4-3
|2-1
|207/30
|219/31
|Hazelwood East
|2-3
|0-1
|156/22
|214/31
|Ritenour
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kelcey Jones (#15)
|15
|3-12
|2-2
|3-6
|3
|Jasmine Johnson (#20, Sr.)
|13
|5-12
|0
|3-7
|3
|Tyler Frost (#5)
|6
|1-8
|1-3
|1-3
|0
|Kayla Williams (#4)
|4
|1-2
|0
|2-2
|0
|Karalynn Payne (#11)
|2
|1-6
|0-1
|0-2
|3
|Nae Phillips (#13)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0
|2
|Ritenour
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
