Box: Ritenour 42, Hazelwood East 12
Box: Ritenour 42, Hazelwood East 12

1234Final
Ritenour101112942
Hazelwood East451212
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Ritenour4-32-1207/30219/31
Hazelwood East2-30-1156/22214/31
RitenourPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kelcey Jones (#15)153-122-23-63
Jasmine Johnson (#20, Sr.)135-1203-73
Tyler Frost (#5)61-81-31-30
Kayla Williams (#4)41-202-20
Karalynn Payne (#11)21-60-10-23
Nae Phillips (#13)21-2002
Ritenour
Individual stats Have not been reported.
