Box: Riverview Gardens 31, Jennings 26

  • 0
Final
Riverview Gardens31
Jennings26
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Riverview Gardens1-130-0259/18724/52
Jennings0-80-2161/12376/27

Riverview GardensPtsFG3FGFTFL
Promise Ward (#1, F, Jr.)104-120-12-102
Chayce Porter-Reynolds (#5, G, So.)72-100-23-64
Ebony Benjamin (#4, G, Jr.)60-51-23-51
Breayra Lampley (#21, G, Fr.)51-61-701
Teanna Hoye (#2, G, Sr.)30-103-44
Riverview Gardens
Individual stats Have not been reported.
