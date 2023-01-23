Box: Riverview Gardens 31, Jennings 26

|Final
|Riverview Gardens
|31
|Jennings
|26
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Riverview Gardens
|1-13
|0-0
|259/18
|724/52
|Jennings
|0-8
|0-2
|161/12
|376/27
|Riverview Gardens
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Promise Ward (#1, F, Jr.)
|10
|4-12
|0-1
|2-10
|2
|Chayce Porter-Reynolds (#5, G, So.)
|7
|2-10
|0-2
|3-6
|4
|Ebony Benjamin (#4, G, Jr.)
|6
|0-5
|1-2
|3-5
|1
|Breayra Lampley (#21, G, Fr.)
|5
|1-6
|1-7
|0
|1
|Teanna Hoye (#2, G, Sr.)
|3
|0-1
|0
|3-4
|4
|Riverview Gardens
|Individual stats Have not been reported.