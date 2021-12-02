Box: Riverview Gardens 49, Ritenour 20

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Riverview Gardens
|10
|10
|14
|15
|49
|Ritenour
|3
|0
|6
|11
|20
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Riverview Gardens
|4-3
|0-0
|238/34
|281/40
|Ritenour
|0-1
|0-0
|20/3
|49/7
|Riverview Gardens
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Ritenour
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jasmine Johnson (#20, Sr.)
|7
|3-6
|0
|1-3
|5
|Tyler Frost (#5)
|7
|2-11
|1-7
|0-2
|2
|Karalynn Payne (#11)
|2
|1-4
|0-7
|0
|1
|Kelcey Jones (#15)
|2
|1-8
|0-6
|0-4
|4
|Kayla Williams (#4)
|2
|1-3
|0-1
|0
|3
