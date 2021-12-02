 Skip to main content
Box: Riverview Gardens 49, Ritenour 20
1234Final
Riverview Gardens1010141549
Ritenour3061120
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Riverview Gardens4-30-0238/34281/40
Ritenour0-10-020/349/7
Riverview Gardens
Individual stats Have not been reported.
RitenourPtsFG3FGFTFL
Jasmine Johnson (#20, Sr.)73-601-35
Tyler Frost (#5)72-111-70-22
Karalynn Payne (#11)21-40-701
Kelcey Jones (#15)21-80-60-44
Kayla Williams (#4)21-30-103
