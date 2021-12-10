Box: Riverview Gardens 58, Medicine and Bioscience 18

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Medicine and Bioscience
|7
|6
|2
|3
|18
|Riverview Gardens
|10
|18
|15
|15
|58
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Medicine and Bioscience
|0-8
|0-2
|116/14
|393/49
|Riverview Gardens
|6-6
|2-0
|419/52
|496/62
|Medicine and Bioscience
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Courney Ruffin (#2, Jr.)
|8
|1-2
|2-2
|0
|0
|Charliegh Williams (#11, Jr.)
|4
|2-6
|0
|0
|0
|Laura Brown (#24, So.)
|4
|1-9
|0-3
|2-6
|0
|Ava Moorhem (#14, Jr.)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0
|0
|Riverview Gardens
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Precious Barry (Jr.)
|31
|13
|1
|2-4
|0
|Amonye Allen (Sr.)
|22
|3
|5
|1-2
|0
|Madison Monroe (Fr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Teanna Hoye (Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
