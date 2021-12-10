 Skip to main content
Box: Riverview Gardens 58, Medicine and Bioscience 18
1234Final
Medicine and Bioscience762318
Riverview Gardens1018151558
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Medicine and Bioscience0-80-2116/14393/49
Riverview Gardens6-62-0419/52496/62
Medicine and BiosciencePtsFG3FGFTFL
Courney Ruffin (#2, Jr.)81-22-200
Charliegh Williams (#11, Jr.)42-6000
Laura Brown (#24, So.)41-90-32-60
Ava Moorhem (#14, Jr.)21-2000
Riverview GardensPtsFG3FGFTFL
Precious Barry (Jr.)311312-40
Amonye Allen (Sr.)22351-20
Madison Monroe (Fr.)30100
Teanna Hoye (Jr.)21000
