Box: Rock Bridge 42, St. Joseph's 24

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Rock Bridge
|12
|17
|11
|2
|42
|St. Joseph's
|3
|6
|4
|11
|24
-
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Rock Bridge
|2-0
|0-0
|93/46
|70/35
|St. Joseph's
|0-2
|0-0
|62/31
|101/50
|Rock Bridge
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|St. Joseph's
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Zoe Stewart (#11, 5-7, G, So.)
|8
|1-4
|1-1
|3-6
|0
|Kayla Jansen (#34, 6-2, C, So.)
|5
|2-9
|0
|1-2
|1
|Kiley Duchardt (#32, 5-11, F, Sr.)
|4
|2-5
|0
|0-3
|1
|Avery Simon (#2, 5-5, G, Jr.)
|4
|0-2
|1-1
|1-3
|0
|Abby Sievers (#10, 5-10, G, So.)
|3
|1-1
|0-1
|1-1
|0
