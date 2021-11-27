 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Rock Bridge 42, St. Joseph's 24
0 comments

Box: Rock Bridge 42, St. Joseph's 24

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
Rock Bridge121711242
St. Joseph's3641124
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Rock Bridge2-00-093/4670/35
St. Joseph's0-20-062/31101/50
Rock Bridge
Individual stats Have not been reported.
St. Joseph'sPtsFG3FGFTFL
Zoe Stewart (#11, 5-7, G, So.)81-41-13-60
Kayla Jansen (#34, 6-2, C, So.)52-901-21
Kiley Duchardt (#32, 5-11, F, Sr.)42-500-31
Avery Simon (#2, 5-5, G, Jr.)40-21-11-30
Abby Sievers (#10, 5-10, G, So.)31-10-11-10
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

5 players to watch this season in boys high school basketball

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News