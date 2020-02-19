Box: Rock Bridge 73, Miller Career 55

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Miller Career
|14
|19
|8
|14
|55
|Rock Bridge
|17
|11
|26
|19
|73
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Miller Career
|15-6
|2-1
|1183/56
|825/39
|Rock Bridge
|8-0
|0-0
|486/23
|324/15
|Miller Career
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jayrissa Grayson (#32, Sr.)
|19
|8-16
|0
|3-4
|1
|Antuanae Garrett (#30, Sr.)
|15
|5-14
|1-1
|2-3
|3
|Kelsey Harris (#22, So.)
|9
|1-1
|2-4
|1-2
|0
|Ajanae Garrett (#5, Sr.)
|8
|3-8
|0-2
|2-6
|3
|Raya Tally (#35, Sr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|4
|Rayn Tally (#21, Sr.)
|2
|1-6
|0
|0
|4
|Miller Career
|Individual stats Have not been reported.