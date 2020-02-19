Box: Rock Bridge 73, Miller Career 55
Box: Rock Bridge 73, Miller Career 55

1234Final
Miller Career141981455
Rock Bridge1711261973
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Miller Career15-62-11183/56825/39
Rock Bridge8-00-0486/23324/15
Miller CareerPtsFG3FGFTFL
Jayrissa Grayson (#32, Sr.)198-1603-41
Antuanae Garrett (#30, Sr.)155-141-12-33
Kelsey Harris (#22, So.)91-12-41-20
Ajanae Garrett (#5, Sr.)83-80-22-63
Raya Tally (#35, Sr.)21-1004
Rayn Tally (#21, Sr.)21-6004
Miller Career
Individual stats Have not been reported.
