Box: Rolla 48, MICDS 34

|MICDS
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Rolla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|48
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|MICDS
|1-1
|0-0
|94/47
|73/36
|Rolla
|3-0
|0-0
|198/99
|119/60
|MICDS
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Zaire Harrell (#12, 5-9, G, Jr.)
|15
|7
|0
|1-2
|2
|Binta Fall (#44, 5-10, F, So.)
|9
|1
|1
|4-6
|4
|Ellie Gira (#24, 6-0, F, Jr.)
|4
|1
|0
|2-5
|2
|Brianna Lee (#30, 5-9, G, So.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Olivia Rickers (#14, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|MICDS
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
