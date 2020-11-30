Box: Rolla 79, Clayton 42

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Clayton
|9
|12
|15
|6
|42
|Rolla
|19
|23
|19
|18
|79
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Clayton
|0-2
|0-0
|89/44
|134/67
|Rolla
|2-0
|0-0
|150/75
|85/42
|Clayton
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Ava Vetter (#12, G, Fr.)
|11
|2-7
|2-5
|1-2
|4
|Stella Whitney (#23, G, Fr.)
|9
|2-4
|0-2
|5-6
|3
|Kimberly Cheng (#3, G, Sr.)
|7
|2-4
|1-3
|0-1
|1
|Morgan Nettles (#13, G, Sr.)
|4
|2-7
|0-1
|0-1
|2
|Izzy Ross (#44, C, Jr.)
|4
|2-8
|0
|0
|4
|Brooklyn Pierce (#50, F, Fr.)
|4
|2-3
|0
|0
|3
|Emma Stipanovich (#14, G, Sr.)
|3
|1-5
|0
|1-1
|1
|Clayton
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
