 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Rolla 79, Clayton 42
0 comments

Box: Rolla 79, Clayton 42

  • 0
Subscribe for $29 a year
1234Final
Clayton91215642
Rolla1923191879
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Clayton0-20-089/44134/67
Rolla2-00-0150/7585/42
ClaytonPtsFG3FGFTFL
Ava Vetter (#12, G, Fr.)112-72-51-24
Stella Whitney (#23, G, Fr.)92-40-25-63
Kimberly Cheng (#3, G, Sr.)72-41-30-11
Morgan Nettles (#13, G, Sr.)42-70-10-12
Izzy Ross (#44, C, Jr.)42-8004
Brooklyn Pierce (#50, F, Fr.)42-3003
Emma Stipanovich (#14, G, Sr.)31-501-11
Clayton
Individual stats Have not been reported.
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports