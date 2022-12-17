 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Rosati-Kain 29, Pacific 23

1234Final
Pacific1710523
Rosati-Kain488929
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Pacific2-60-2241/30295/37
Rosati-Kain2-21-0123/15136/17

Pacific
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Rosati-KainPtsFG3FGFTFL
Tedda Bock (#4, G, Sr.)73-80-21-41
Brooke Elston (#50, F, Sr.)62-802-93
Lauren Grebing (#40, F, Sr.)61-81-41-40
Kyleigh Patrick (#14, F, Sr.)51-31-600
Samanth Fulton (#20, G, So.)30-41-200
Jaila Smith (#24, G, Sr.)21-30-101
