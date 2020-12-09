Box: Rosati-Kain 36, Trinity 24

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Trinity
|6
|5
|8
|5
|24
|Rosati-Kain
|4
|11
|6
|15
|36
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Trinity
|0-5
|0-1
|97/19
|167/33
|Rosati-Kain
|1-1
|1-0
|55/11
|77/15
|Trinity
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Rosati-Kain
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Katie O'Connell (Sr.)
|15
|7-14
|0-1
|1-2
|4
|Hanna Al-Baaj (Sr.)
|8
|1-4
|1-7
|3-6
|4
|Abby Malone (Sr.)
|5
|2-10
|0
|1-2
|4
|Jaynie Chatman (Jr.)
|4
|2-10
|0
|0-2
|4
|Brooke Elston (So.)
|4
|2-10
|0
|0-2
|3
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.