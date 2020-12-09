 Skip to main content
Box: Rosati-Kain 36, Trinity 24
Box: Rosati-Kain 36, Trinity 24

1234Final
Trinity658524
Rosati-Kain41161536
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Trinity0-50-197/19167/33
Rosati-Kain1-11-055/1177/15
Trinity
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Rosati-KainPtsFG3FGFTFL
Katie O'Connell (Sr.)157-140-11-24
Hanna Al-Baaj (Sr.)81-41-73-64
Abby Malone (Sr.)52-1001-24
Jaynie Chatman (Jr.)42-1000-24
Brooke Elston (So.)42-1000-23
