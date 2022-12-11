Box: Rosati-Kain 37, DuBourg 28

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Rosati-Kain
|5
|15
|11
|6
|37
|DuBourg
|8
|8
|9
|3
|28
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Rosati-Kain
|1-2
|1-0
|94/31
|113/38
|DuBourg
|1-2
|0-1
|100/33
|110/37
People are also reading…
|Rosati-Kain
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Brooke Elston (#50, F, Sr.)
|10
|5-13
|0
|0-2
|4
|Tedda Bock (#4, G, Sr.)
|10
|5-12
|0-3
|0
|2
|Kyleigh Patrick (#14, F, Sr.)
|5
|1-5
|1-3
|0-2
|0
|Lauren Grebing (#40, F, Sr.)
|5
|1-5
|1-4
|0
|2
|Michaela Johnson (#54, F, Fr.)
|3
|0
|1-1
|0
|0
|Samanth Fulton (#20, G, So.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|1
|Jordyn Willis (#10, G, Jr.)
|2
|1-2
|0-3
|0
|1
|Rosati-Kain
|Individual stats Have not been reported.