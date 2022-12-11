 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Rosati-Kain 37, DuBourg 28

1234Final
Rosati-Kain51511637
DuBourg889328
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Rosati-Kain1-21-094/31113/38
DuBourg1-20-1100/33110/37

Rosati-KainPtsFG3FGFTFL
Brooke Elston (#50, F, Sr.)105-1300-24
Tedda Bock (#4, G, Sr.)105-120-302
Kyleigh Patrick (#14, F, Sr.)51-51-30-20
Lauren Grebing (#40, F, Sr.)51-51-402
Michaela Johnson (#54, F, Fr.)301-100
Samanth Fulton (#20, G, So.)21-1001
Jordyn Willis (#10, G, Jr.)21-20-301
Rosati-Kain
Individual stats Have not been reported.
