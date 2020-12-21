 Skip to main content
Box: Rosati-Kain 39, Liberty (Wentzville) 32
1234Final
Rosati-Kain41081739
Liberty (Wentzville)1781632
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Rosati-Kain3-31-1192/32213/36
Liberty (Wentzville)2-50-2256/43331/55
Rosati-Kain
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Liberty (Wentzville)PtsFG3FGFTFL
Toni Patterson (Sr.)14602-33
Alyssa Frey10206-82
Blair Wise (So.)30103
Emily Northcutt (So.)3101-21
Sara Gordley (Sr.)21004
