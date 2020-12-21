Box: Rosati-Kain 39, Liberty (Wentzville) 32

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Rosati-Kain
|4
|10
|8
|17
|39
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|17
|8
|1
|6
|32
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Rosati-Kain
|3-3
|1-1
|192/32
|213/36
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|2-5
|0-2
|256/43
|331/55
|Rosati-Kain
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Toni Patterson (Sr.)
|14
|6
|0
|2-3
|3
|Alyssa Frey
|10
|2
|0
|6-8
|2
|Blair Wise (So.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Emily Northcutt (So.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|1
|Sara Gordley (Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
