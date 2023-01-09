 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Rosati-Kain 40, Tolton 21

1234Final
Tolton1023621
Rosati-Kain210171140
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Tolton2-51-2217/31342/49
Rosati-Kain5-52-0352/50382/55

Tolton
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Rosati-KainPtsFG3FGFTFL
Brooke Elston (#50, F, Sr.)124-1404-83
Michaela Johnson (#54, F, Fr.)84-5000
Tedda Bock (#4, G, Sr.)73-701-12
Lauren Grebing (#40, F, Sr.)52-50-21-22
Kyleigh Patrick (#14, F, Sr.)42-30-30-20
Jordyn Willis (#10, G, Jr.)21-30-401
Gabrielle Vehlewald (#52, F, Sr.)21-1000
