Box: Rosati-Kain 40, Tolton 21

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Tolton
|10
|2
|3
|6
|21
|Rosati-Kain
|2
|10
|17
|11
|40
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Tolton
|2-5
|1-2
|217/31
|342/49
|Rosati-Kain
|5-5
|2-0
|352/50
|382/55
|Tolton
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Rosati-Kain
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Brooke Elston (#50, F, Sr.)
|12
|4-14
|0
|4-8
|3
|Michaela Johnson (#54, F, Fr.)
|8
|4-5
|0
|0
|0
|Tedda Bock (#4, G, Sr.)
|7
|3-7
|0
|1-1
|2
|Lauren Grebing (#40, F, Sr.)
|5
|2-5
|0-2
|1-2
|2
|Kyleigh Patrick (#14, F, Sr.)
|4
|2-3
|0-3
|0-2
|0
|Jordyn Willis (#10, G, Jr.)
|2
|1-3
|0-4
|0
|1
|Gabrielle Vehlewald (#52, F, Sr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|0