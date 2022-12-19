Box: Rosati-Kain 44, Northwest Cedar Hill 23

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|9
|9
|5
|0
|23
|Rosati-Kain
|6
|15
|13
|10
|44
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|2-7
|0-0
|298/33
|477/53
|Rosati-Kain
|3-2
|1-0
|167/19
|159/18
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Rosati-Kain
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Lauren Grebing (#40, F, Sr.)
|12
|3-5
|2-5
|0
|3
|Tedda Bock (#4, G, Sr.)
|12
|5-7
|0-3
|2-2
|1
|Brooke Elston (#50, F, Sr.)
|9
|4-8
|0
|1-4
|1
|Samanth Fulton (#20, G, So.)
|5
|2-5
|0-3
|1-2
|1
|Jaila Smith (#24, G, Sr.)
|4
|0-3
|1-4
|1-2
|1
|Kyleigh Patrick (#14, F, Sr.)
|2
|1-2
|0-4
|0
|2