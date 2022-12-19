 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Rosati-Kain 44, Northwest Cedar Hill 23

1234Final
Northwest Cedar Hill995023
Rosati-Kain615131044
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Northwest Cedar Hill2-70-0298/33477/53
Rosati-Kain3-21-0167/19159/18

Northwest Cedar Hill
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Rosati-KainPtsFG3FGFTFL
Lauren Grebing (#40, F, Sr.)123-52-503
Tedda Bock (#4, G, Sr.)125-70-32-21
Brooke Elston (#50, F, Sr.)94-801-41
Samanth Fulton (#20, G, So.)52-50-31-21
Jaila Smith (#24, G, Sr.)40-31-41-21
Kyleigh Patrick (#14, F, Sr.)21-20-402
