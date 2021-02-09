Box: Rosati-Kain 45, O'Fallon Christian 25

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Rosati-Kain
|2
|16
|15
|12
|45
|O'Fallon Christian
|4
|4
|6
|11
|25
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Rosati-Kain
|13-6
|7-2
|807/42
|630/33
|O'Fallon Christian
|4-13
|2-3
|420/22
|797/42
|Rosati-Kain
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Hanna Al-Baaj (#22, 5-7, G, Sr.)
|16
|4-12
|2-3
|2-3
|2
|Brooke Elston (#50, 5-10, F, So.)
|11
|5-8
|0
|1-3
|2
|Mya Bethany (#10, 5-4, G, Sr.)
|4
|2-6
|0-5
|0
|3
|Damirah King (#34, 6-0, F, Sr.)
|4
|2-2
|0
|0
|2
|Abby Malone (#44, 5-8, F, Sr.)
|4
|2-5
|0
|0
|0
|Katie O'Connell (#54, 5-7, F, Sr.)
|4
|0-2
|1-2
|1-2
|3
|Lucy Richmond (#24, 5-3, G, Jr.)
|1
|0-2
|0-1
|1-2
|1
|Zaire Payton (#42, 5-8, F, Sr.)
|1
|0-3
|0
|1-2
|2
|Rosati-Kain
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
Tags
