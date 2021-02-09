 Skip to main content
Box: Rosati-Kain 45, O'Fallon Christian 25
Box: Rosati-Kain 45, O'Fallon Christian 25

1234Final
Rosati-Kain216151245
O'Fallon Christian4461125
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Rosati-Kain13-67-2807/42630/33
O'Fallon Christian4-132-3420/22797/42
Rosati-KainPtsFG3FGFTFL
Hanna Al-Baaj (#22, 5-7, G, Sr.)164-122-32-32
Brooke Elston (#50, 5-10, F, So.)115-801-32
Mya Bethany (#10, 5-4, G, Sr.)42-60-503
Damirah King (#34, 6-0, F, Sr.)42-2002
Abby Malone (#44, 5-8, F, Sr.)42-5000
Katie O'Connell (#54, 5-7, F, Sr.)40-21-21-23
Lucy Richmond (#24, 5-3, G, Jr.)10-20-11-21
Zaire Payton (#42, 5-8, F, Sr.)10-301-22
Rosati-Kain
Individual stats Have not been reported.
