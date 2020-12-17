Box: Rosati-Kain 45, Trinity 20

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Trinity
|0
|7
|9
|4
|20
|Rosati-Kain
|12
|9
|13
|11
|45
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Trinity
|0-8
|0-2
|185/23
|287/36
|Rosati-Kain
|2-3
|1-1
|153/19
|180/22
|Trinity
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Rosati-Kain
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Hanna Al-Baaj (#22, 5-7, G, Sr.)
|14
|1-7
|4-9
|0-1
|3
|Jaynie Chatman (#30, 5-3, G, Jr.)
|11
|4-4
|1-1
|0
|1
|Brooke Elstone (#50, 5-10, F, So.)
|8
|4-13
|0
|0-5
|0
|Jasmyn Mitchell (#40, 5-8, G, Sr.)
|4
|2-5
|0
|0-3
|2
|Zaire Payton (#42, 5-8, F, Sr.)
|4
|2-5
|0
|0
|2
|Abby Malone (#44, 5-8, F, Sr.)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0-1
|1
|Lucy Richmond (#24, 5-3, G, Jr.)
|2
|1-8
|0-2
|0-2
|1
