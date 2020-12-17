 Skip to main content
Box: Rosati-Kain 45, Trinity 20
1234Final
Trinity079420
Rosati-Kain129131145
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Trinity0-80-2185/23287/36
Rosati-Kain2-31-1153/19180/22
Trinity
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Rosati-KainPtsFG3FGFTFL
Hanna Al-Baaj (#22, 5-7, G, Sr.)141-74-90-13
Jaynie Chatman (#30, 5-3, G, Jr.)114-41-101
Brooke Elstone (#50, 5-10, F, So.)84-1300-50
Jasmyn Mitchell (#40, 5-8, G, Sr.)42-500-32
Zaire Payton (#42, 5-8, F, Sr.)42-5002
Abby Malone (#44, 5-8, F, Sr.)21-200-11
Lucy Richmond (#24, 5-3, G, Jr.)21-80-20-21
