Box: Rosati-Kain 45, Trinity 21

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Trinity
|0
|7
|9
|5
|21
|Rosati-Kain
|12
|9
|13
|11
|45
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Trinity
|0-8
|0-2
|186/23
|287/36
|Rosati-Kain
|2-3
|1-1
|153/19
|181/23
|Trinity
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Marion Lucas (#13, 5-5, G, Sr.)
|6
|0-3
|2-4
|0
|4
|Jada Vence (#12, 5-6, G, Sr.)
|5
|2-16
|0
|1-3
|2
|Lauren Swindle (#15, 5-5, G, Sr.)
|5
|1-6
|0
|3-6
|2
|Rosalind Lyles-Tannan (#5, 5-10, F, So.)
|3
|1-2
|0
|1-2
|5
|Jayce Barnes (#4, 5-1, G, Sr.)
|2
|1-9
|0
|0
|1
|Rosati-Kain
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Hanna Al-Baaj (#22, 5-7, G, Sr.)
|14
|1-7
|4-9
|0-1
|3
|Jaynie Chatman (#30, 5-3, G, Jr.)
|11
|4-4
|1-1
|0
|1
|Brooke Elstone (#50, 5-10, F, So.)
|8
|4-13
|0
|0-5
|0
|Jasmyn Mitchell (#40, 5-8, G, Sr.)
|4
|2-5
|0
|0-3
|2
|Zaire Payton (#42, 5-8, F, Sr.)
|4
|2-5
|0
|0
|2
|Lucy Richmond (#24, 5-3, G, Jr.)
|2
|1-8
|0-2
|0-2
|1
|Abby Malone (#44, 5-8, F, Sr.)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0-1
|1
