Box: Rosati-Kain 45, Trinity 21
1234Final
Trinity079521
Rosati-Kain129131145
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Trinity0-80-2186/23287/36
Rosati-Kain2-31-1153/19181/23
TrinityPtsFG3FGFTFL
Marion Lucas (#13, 5-5, G, Sr.)60-32-404
Jada Vence (#12, 5-6, G, Sr.)52-1601-32
Lauren Swindle (#15, 5-5, G, Sr.)51-603-62
Rosalind Lyles-Tannan (#5, 5-10, F, So.)31-201-25
Jayce Barnes (#4, 5-1, G, Sr.)21-9001
Rosati-KainPtsFG3FGFTFL
Hanna Al-Baaj (#22, 5-7, G, Sr.)141-74-90-13
Jaynie Chatman (#30, 5-3, G, Jr.)114-41-101
Brooke Elstone (#50, 5-10, F, So.)84-1300-50
Jasmyn Mitchell (#40, 5-8, G, Sr.)42-500-32
Zaire Payton (#42, 5-8, F, Sr.)42-5002
Lucy Richmond (#24, 5-3, G, Jr.)21-80-20-21
Abby Malone (#44, 5-8, F, Sr.)21-200-11
