Box: Rosati-Kain 48, Liberty (Wentzville) 25

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Rosati-Kain
|13
|14
|15
|6
|48
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|5
|15
|2
|3
|25
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Rosati-Kain
|1-5
|0-1
|174/29
|223/37
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|1-6
|0-2
|219/36
|319/53
|Rosati-Kain
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Blair Wise (Jr.)
|9
|0
|3
|0
|3
|Kennedi Brower
|5
|1
|1
|0-2
|2
|Emily Northcutt (Jr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Brooklyn Rudolph (Jr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Allison Schniepp (Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0-1
|3
|Tess Roberts
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|4
