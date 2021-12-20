 Skip to main content
Box: Rosati-Kain 48, Liberty (Wentzville) 25
1234Final
Rosati-Kain131415648
Liberty (Wentzville)5152325
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Rosati-Kain1-50-1174/29223/37
Liberty (Wentzville)1-60-2219/36319/53
Rosati-Kain
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Liberty (Wentzville)PtsFG3FGFTFL
Blair Wise (Jr.)90303
Kennedi Brower5110-22
Emily Northcutt (Jr.)42000
Brooklyn Rudolph (Jr.)42000
Allison Schniepp (Sr.)2100-13
Tess Roberts1001-24
