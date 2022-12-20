Box: Rosati-Kain 48, Liberty (Wentzville) 36

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Rosati-Kain
|16
|7
|13
|12
|48
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|6
|8
|7
|15
|36
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Rosati-Kain
|4-2
|1-0
|215/36
|195/32
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|2-8
|0-2
|357/60
|569/95
|Rosati-Kain
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Blair Wise (Sr.)
|12
|0
|4
|0
|2
|Mariah Mhandu (Jr.)
|8
|2
|0
|4-5
|5
|Kennedi Brower (So.)
|8
|2
|0
|4-5
|3
|Isabella Pierce (Sr.)
|7
|2
|1
|0
|2
|Ainsley Kammermeyer (Fr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|2