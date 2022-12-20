 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the St. Louis Post-Dispatch is partnering with McBride Homes who are sponsoring 5,000 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

Box: Rosati-Kain 48, Liberty (Wentzville) 36

  • 0
1234Final
Rosati-Kain167131248
Liberty (Wentzville)6871536
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Rosati-Kain4-21-0215/36195/32
Liberty (Wentzville)2-80-2357/60569/95

People are also reading…

Rosati-Kain
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Liberty (Wentzville)PtsFG3FGFTFL
Blair Wise (Sr.)120402
Mariah Mhandu (Jr.)8204-55
Kennedi Brower (So.)8204-53
Isabella Pierce (Sr.)72102
Ainsley Kammermeyer (Fr.)1001-22
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Area girls basketball rankings

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 12/5/2022 Large schoolsLast Week1. O'Fallon (6-1)NR2. Alton (5-0)NR3. Eureka (3-2)NR4. St. Joseph's (3-2)NR…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News