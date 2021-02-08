 Skip to main content
Box: Rosati-Kain 48, Notre Dame 43
Box: Rosati-Kain 48, Notre Dame 43

1234Final
Notre Dame9881843
Rosati-Kain166101648
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Notre Dame7-90-5698/44666/42
Rosati-Kain12-66-2762/48605/38
Notre DamePtsFG3FGFTFL
Samantha Foppe (#32, 6-0, Sr.)13307-124
Lydia Klutho (#24, 6-0, Sr.)10402-45
Lillie Weber (#22, 6-0, So.)9212-42
Sophi Lanzafame (#3, 5-6, Sr.)51102
Samantha Short (#10, 5-8, Jr.)3101-23
Abby Youngblood (#11, 5-5, Sr.)21003
MaryBeth Solari (#14, 5-8)1001-20
Notre Dame
Individual stats Have not been reported.
