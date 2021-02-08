Box: Rosati-Kain 48, Notre Dame 43

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Notre Dame
|9
|8
|8
|18
|43
|Rosati-Kain
|16
|6
|10
|16
|48
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Notre Dame
|7-9
|0-5
|698/44
|666/42
|Rosati-Kain
|12-6
|6-2
|762/48
|605/38
|Notre Dame
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Samantha Foppe (#32, 6-0, Sr.)
|13
|3
|0
|7-12
|4
|Lydia Klutho (#24, 6-0, Sr.)
|10
|4
|0
|2-4
|5
|Lillie Weber (#22, 6-0, So.)
|9
|2
|1
|2-4
|2
|Sophi Lanzafame (#3, 5-6, Sr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Samantha Short (#10, 5-8, Jr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|3
|Abby Youngblood (#11, 5-5, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|MaryBeth Solari (#14, 5-8)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|0
|Notre Dame
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
