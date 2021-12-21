Box: Rosati-Kain 53, Affton 19

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Rosati-Kain
|13
|13
|14
|13
|53
|Affton
|8
|4
|4
|3
|19
-
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Rosati-Kain
|2-5
|0-1
|227/32
|242/35
|Affton
|1-7
|0-0
|212/30
|380/54
|Rosati-Kain
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Brooke Elston (#50, 5-11, F, Jr.)
|12
|6-8
|0
|0-3
|0
|Kyleigh Patrick (#14, 5-6, G, Jr.)
|10
|3-7
|1-2
|1-2
|1
|Lauren Grebing (#40, 5-6, G, Jr.)
|10
|3-7
|1-2
|1-5
|3
|Jaynie Chatman (#30, 5-3, G, Sr.)
|9
|3-4
|1-6
|0
|2
|Ella Grebing (#52, 5-9, F, Sr.)
|8
|3-5
|0
|2-2
|1
|Tedda Bock (#4, 5-4, G, Jr.)
|4
|2-4
|0-2
|0-1
|1
|Rosati-Kain
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
