Box: Rosati-Kain 53, Affton 19
Box: Rosati-Kain 53, Affton 19

1234Final
Rosati-Kain1313141353
Affton844319
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Rosati-Kain2-50-1227/32242/35
Affton1-70-0212/30380/54
Rosati-KainPtsFG3FGFTFL
Brooke Elston (#50, 5-11, F, Jr.)126-800-30
Kyleigh Patrick (#14, 5-6, G, Jr.)103-71-21-21
Lauren Grebing (#40, 5-6, G, Jr.)103-71-21-53
Jaynie Chatman (#30, 5-3, G, Sr.)93-41-602
Ella Grebing (#52, 5-9, F, Sr.)83-502-21
Tedda Bock (#4, 5-4, G, Jr.)42-40-20-11
Rosati-Kain
Individual stats Have not been reported.
