Box: Roxana 35, Red Bud 30

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Roxana
|14
|7
|4
|10
|35
|Red Bud
|10
|7
|8
|5
|30
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Roxana
|4-9
|1-3
|399/31
|572/44
|Red Bud
|7-10
|0-3
|652/50
|834/64
People are also reading…
|Roxana
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Red Bud
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Lyla Hess (#22, 5-7, G, Jr.)
|10
|3
|0
|4-11
|4
|Jeda Friess (#12, 5-10, G, So.)
|9
|2
|0
|5-5
|2
|Olivia Geralds (#5, 5-7, G, So.)
|4
|0
|1
|1-3
|2
|Morgan Meek (#20, 5-8, G, Fr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-4
|4
|Emma Carter (#10, 5-10, C, Fr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Addi Dilley (#23, 5-7, G, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|5