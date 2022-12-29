 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Roxana 35, Red Bud 30

  • 0
1234Final
Roxana14741035
Red Bud1078530
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Roxana4-91-3399/31572/44
Red Bud7-100-3652/50834/64

Roxana
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Red BudPtsFG3FGFTFL
Lyla Hess (#22, 5-7, G, Jr.)10304-114
Jeda Friess (#12, 5-10, G, So.)9205-52
Olivia Geralds (#5, 5-7, G, So.)4011-32
Morgan Meek (#20, 5-8, G, Fr.)3101-44
Emma Carter (#10, 5-10, C, Fr.)21003
Addi Dilley (#23, 5-7, G, Jr.)21005
