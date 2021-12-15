Box: Roxana 42, Wood River 28

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Roxana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Wood River
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Roxana
|2-5
|1-3
|220/31
|270/39
|Wood River
|4-7
|0-3
|348/50
|504/72
|Roxana
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Lexi Ryan (#5, Sr.)
|11
|3
|0
|5-8
|4
|L. Gehrs (#33)
|9
|3
|1
|0-2
|4
|Alyssa Luck (Sr.)
|8
|4
|0
|0
|2
|A. Gehrs (#11)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Mauser (#10)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|4
|Oller (#1)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Wiegard (#21)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Herrin (#24)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Wood River
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Emily Johnson (#33, So.)
|15
|6
|0
|3-5
|2
|Milla Legette (#25, Fr.)
|6
|1
|1
|1-7
|2
|Addison Denton (#5, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Jordan Ealey (#2, Fr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Makayla Quigley (#20, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Ocean Bland (#10, So.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-4
|3
