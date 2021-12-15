 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Roxana 42, Wood River 28
0 comments

Box: Roxana 42, Wood River 28

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
Roxana000042
Wood River000028
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Roxana2-51-3220/31270/39
Wood River4-70-3348/50504/72
RoxanaPtsFG3FGFTFL
Lexi Ryan (#5, Sr.)11305-84
L. Gehrs (#33)9310-24
Alyssa Luck (Sr.)84002
A. Gehrs (#11)51101
Mauser (#10)3101-24
Oller (#1)21000
Wiegard (#21)21001
Herrin (#24)21002
Wood RiverPtsFG3FGFTFL
Emily Johnson (#33, So.)15603-52
Milla Legette (#25, Fr.)6111-72
Addison Denton (#5, Sr.)21000
Jordan Ealey (#2, Fr.)21002
Makayla Quigley (#20, So.)21003
Ocean Bland (#10, So.)1001-43
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet the St. Louis high school stars who made history last week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News