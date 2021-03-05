 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Roxana 44, Staunton 38
0 comments

Box: Roxana 44, Staunton 38

  • 0
1234Final
Staunton49151038
Roxana10179844
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Staunton2-101-8407/34560/47
Roxana5-82-6463/39588/49
StauntonPtsFG3FGFTFL
Emilee Birdsell (#10, 5-5, Sr.)81202
Haris Legendre (#20, 5-9, So.)7301-20
Analise Best (#41, 5-5, Sr.)60203
Savannah Billings (#32, 5-7, Jr.)5110-11
Caidy Tuetken (#24, 5-6, Jr.)5103-45
Taryn Russell (#22, 5-11, Sr.)30104
Kennedy Legendre (#12, 5-10, So.)21001
Brooke Kinder (#14, 5-7, Jr.)21002
Staunton
Individual stats Have not been reported.
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports