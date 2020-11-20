Box: Salem 61, Northwest Cedar Hill 23

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|11
|9
|3
|0
|23
|Salem
|0
|0
|0
|0
|61
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|0-1
|0-0
|23/23
|61/61
|Salem
|1-0
|0-0
|61/61
|23/23
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Haley Yount (#21, 6-1, F, Fr.)
|8
|3-13
|0
|2-3
|0
|Lexi Sanchez (#22, 5-9, F, Jr.)
|5
|2-2
|0
|1-2
|1
|Grace Eimer (#24, 5-7, F, Jr.)
|4
|2-10
|0
|0-2
|2
|Alyssa Brown (#14, 5-7, F, Sr.)
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|1
|Jillian Schmoll (#15, 5-7, F, Sr.)
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|5
|Raenna Pursley (#30, 6-0, F, So.)
|2
|1-6
|0
|0
|1
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
