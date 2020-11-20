 Skip to main content
Box: Salem 61, Northwest Cedar Hill 23
Box: Salem 61, Northwest Cedar Hill 23

1234Final
Northwest Cedar Hill1193023
Salem000061
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Northwest Cedar Hill0-10-023/2361/61
Salem1-00-061/6123/23
Northwest Cedar HillPtsFG3FGFTFL
Haley Yount (#21, 6-1, F, Fr.)83-1302-30
Lexi Sanchez (#22, 5-9, F, Jr.)52-201-21
Grace Eimer (#24, 5-7, F, Jr.)42-1000-22
Alyssa Brown (#14, 5-7, F, Sr.)21-3001
Jillian Schmoll (#15, 5-7, F, Sr.)21-3005
Raenna Pursley (#30, 6-0, F, So.)21-6001
Northwest Cedar Hill
Individual stats Have not been reported.
