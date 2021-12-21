Box: Salem, Illinois 49, Wood River 15

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Wood River
|8
|3
|1
|3
|15
|Salem, Illinois
|16
|15
|13
|5
|49
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Wood River
|4-8
|0-4
|363/30
|553/46
|Salem, Illinois
|2-7
|1-2
|331/28
|425/35
|Wood River
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Emily Johnson (#33, So.)
|8
|2
|0
|4-6
|3
|Amelia Plumb (#4, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0-1
|4
|Milla Legette (#25, Fr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Makayla Quigley (#20, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Jordan Ealey (#2, Fr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|1
|Salem, Illinois
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Alesia Keller (#33, 5-9, F, Jr.)
|11
|4
|0
|3-6
|3
|Avery Bass (#32, 5-7, G, Sr.)
|10
|3
|1
|1-3
|2
|Ivy Donoho (#5, 5-6, G, Fr.)
|9
|3
|0
|3-5
|0
|Katelyn Biegelesien (#2, 5-9, G, Sr.)
|6
|2
|0
|2-2
|1
|Kayla Felgenhaur (#10, 5-5, G, Fr.)
|5
|2
|0
|1-3
|4
|Allison Powell (#52, 6-2, C, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Olivia Fehrenbacher (#20, 5-9, F, Fr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Natalie Lee (#4, 5-2, G, Fr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-4
|0
