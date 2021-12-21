 Skip to main content
Box: Salem, Illinois 49, Wood River 15
1234Final
Wood River831315
Salem, Illinois161513549
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Wood River4-80-4363/30553/46
Salem, Illinois2-71-2331/28425/35
Wood RiverPtsFG3FGFTFL
Emily Johnson (#33, So.)8204-63
Amelia Plumb (#4, So.)2100-14
Milla Legette (#25, Fr.)21000
Makayla Quigley (#20, So.)21003
Jordan Ealey (#2, Fr.)1001-21
Salem, IllinoisPtsFG3FGFTFL
Alesia Keller (#33, 5-9, F, Jr.)11403-63
Avery Bass (#32, 5-7, G, Sr.)10311-32
Ivy Donoho (#5, 5-6, G, Fr.)9303-50
Katelyn Biegelesien (#2, 5-9, G, Sr.)6202-21
Kayla Felgenhaur (#10, 5-5, G, Fr.)5201-34
Allison Powell (#52, 6-2, C, Sr.)42001
Olivia Fehrenbacher (#20, 5-9, F, Fr.)21000
Natalie Lee (#4, 5-2, G, Fr.)2002-40
