Box: Seckman 36, Windsor (Imperial) 32
Box: Seckman 36, Windsor (Imperial) 32

1234Final
Windsor (Imperial)1078732
Seckman11571336
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Windsor (Imperial)4-80-5501/42495/41
Seckman2-60-1288/24360/30
Windsor (Imperial)
Individual stats Have not been reported.
SeckmanPtsFG3FGFTFL
Abby Coe (#11, G, Sr.)12124-41
Jamison Spreck (#14, F, Jr.)11403-81
Madi McElrath (#25, F, So.)63003
Ally Jones (#21, F, Sr.)21000
Emma Robinson (#1, G, Jr.)21002
Avery Kube (#22, G, Jr.)21000
Marlie Tinker (#2, G, So.)1001-20
