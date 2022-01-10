Box: Seckman 36, Windsor (Imperial) 32

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Windsor (Imperial)
|10
|7
|8
|7
|32
|Seckman
|11
|5
|7
|13
|36
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Windsor (Imperial)
|4-8
|0-5
|501/42
|495/41
|Seckman
|2-6
|0-1
|288/24
|360/30
|Windsor (Imperial)
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Seckman
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Abby Coe (#11, G, Sr.)
|12
|1
|2
|4-4
|1
|Jamison Spreck (#14, F, Jr.)
|11
|4
|0
|3-8
|1
|Madi McElrath (#25, F, So.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|3
|Ally Jones (#21, F, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Emma Robinson (#1, G, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Avery Kube (#22, G, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Marlie Tinker (#2, G, So.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|0
